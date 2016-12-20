Game-Charts
Die Verkaufscharts vom 20.12.2016
1. Battlefield 1
Plattform: PlayStation 4
2. FIFA 17
Plattform: PlayStation 4
3. Final Fantasy XV
Plattform: PlayStation 4
4. Super Mario Maker
Plattform: Nintendo 3DS
5. Watch Dogs 2
Plattform: PlayStation 4
6. Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
Plattform: PC
7. The Last Guardian
Plattform: PlayStation 4
8. Just Dance 2017
Plattform: Wii
9. Pokémon Sonne
Plattform: Nintendo 3DS
10. Pokémon Mond
Plattform: Nintendo 3DS
Neueste Game-Trailer
Game
- Steep
- Die drei...
- Final Fantasy XV
- PlayStation4 Pro
- Watch Dogs 2
- PlayStation VR
- Rise Of The Tomb Raider - Jubiläums-Edition
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
- Let's Sing 2017
- FIFA 17
- Mafia III
- NBA 2K17
- NHL 17
- F1 2016
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Madden NFL 17
- LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht
- Take Off – The Flight Simulator
- Highlights der Spielemesse E3
- Mighty No. 9
- Mirror‘s Edge Catalyst
- Total War: Warhammer
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Valentino Rossi The Game