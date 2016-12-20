Game-Charts

 

 

Die Verkaufscharts vom 20.12.2016

Game-Charts

1. Battlefield 1
Plattform: PlayStation 4

2. FIFA 17
Plattform: PlayStation 4

3. Final Fantasy XV
Plattform: PlayStation 4

4. Super Mario Maker
Plattform: Nintendo 3DS

5. Watch Dogs 2
Plattform: PlayStation 4

6. Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
Plattform: PC

7. The Last Guardian
Plattform: PlayStation 4

8. Just Dance 2017
Plattform: Wii

9. Pokémon Sonne
Plattform: Nintendo 3DS

10. Pokémon Mond
Plattform: Nintendo 3DS

